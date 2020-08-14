CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Graffiti called "ugly and hateful" by Champaign County's state's attorney has been removed from the Champaign Police Department.
According to The News-Gazette, authorities found chalk and a bright-red substance applied to sidewalks on the south and east sides of CPD, on the building itself and on the police department sign at the corner of First and University.
Messages found included "It is not OK to kill black boys", "My kids fear cops," "Am I next," and "Cops are America's hired killers." Graffiti on the police department's sign read "Blood on their hands," with red hand prints left on the sign and on a stone structure below the sign.
A racially offensive phrase was directed at Champaign's Black police chief, Anthony Cobb.
Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich said public works couldn't get it all Thursday night and had to come back Friday morning with special chemicals. He said removing the graffiti took a "concerted effort."
Yelich could not comment when the newspaper asked if the city might pursue criminal charges. Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz commented on a similar question.
“I am more concerned with wondering what those who are chalking at the courthouse, Champaign Police Department and the Urbana Police Department think they are accomplishing," Rietz said. "There is work to be done and we would be better off doing it cooperatively rather than by sneaking around government buildings in the dark leaving ugly and hateful messages for the public and those who work on their behalf to find."
Two weeks ago, Champaign police sent out a press release specifically telling the public graffiti use is lawful as self-expression but can be a blight.
“Among the concerns of graffiti use is the deterioration of property values, business opportunities, negative environmental impacts and affecting the enjoyment of life for persons using adjacent and surrounding properties," the release said. "Furthermore, by allowing any and all graffiti use, the City may open itself up to allow expression that does not align with our community values of equal opportunity for all.
“Generally speaking, it is unlawful for an individual to deface public or private property with graffiti. Exceptions to the ordinance include the use of water-soluble chalk on public sidewalks by a child under the age of thirteen (13) or by the child’s parents or guardians.”
According to the newspaper, the group of people involved in the graffiti use said on Facebook, in the same place where videos of the graffiti were posted, that it would meet Friday night at the Alma Mater.
Champaign officials released a statement about the vandalism Friday evening.
"On August 13, 2020, the Champaign Police Station was vandalized by a group of individuals who informed the City that they were there to peacefully protest. The City of Champaign supports peaceful protests and our residents’ rights to self-expression, however, the defacing of public property, like what occurred last night at the Champaign Police Department, will not be tolerated. The acts of vandalism included the use of non-water-soluble paint, glue, and other materials applied to the building, sidewalk, and other public infrastructure, which resulted in property damage that had to be removed by City crews this morning. Racial slurs that violated the City’s Human Rights Ordinance and images insinuating threats to City employees were also cleaned and removed from public property.
For the past several weeks, members of the Champaign City Council, City administration, and police staff, have been communicating with event organizers to provide clear guidance about what is and is not allowed during peaceful protests. The City was working in good faith with the event organizers and were assured that last night’s event would be a peaceful protest, but unfortunately several individuals arrived at the event and began doing damage to public property.
Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen said, “Two months ago I was so proud of our community as we peacefully protested the senseless killing of George Floyd. Over 2,000 of us walked together, masked in downtown Urbana - black and white, police and protesters. Together we were searching for ways to become a better community. I looked across the crowd in front of the Courthouse steps and watched Chief Cobb take a knee among a sea of protesters to chants of ‘No justice, no peace’ and ‘I can’t breathe.’ Today that peaceful momentum for positive change has turned ugly. Our Champaign Police Department has been defaced and our Police Officers who work for our safety each day while putting themselves at risk have been disrespected in a hateful way. These actions are not a peaceful protest. This is hate speech leveled at our public servants and it is unacceptable. I call on our community and our police officers to peacefully and thoughtfully work together to make meaningful change. We cannot move forward as a community unless we learn to listen to one another, respect one another, and rebuild trust.”
The public is cautioned that incidents of vandalism and the defacing of public and private property is against the law and can result in the issuance of City citations or the arrest of those involved in this type of criminal activity.
In the interest of public safety, we continue to encourage any individuals or groups to coordinate with the City prior to planning public demonstrations. Organizers can contact the Champaign Police Department at police@champaignil.gov."
