CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign leaders are reminding the public to be peaceful if they choose to protest in the city.
A press release from the city said Champaign supports civic engagement. Guidance was issued Thursday as the city continues having "more important and necessary discussions around social injustice."
"Champaign is a city of compassion with deep respect for social diversity, and we must remember to treat one another as neighbors with a common goal to become stronger, more educated, and more just," leaders said.
To this end, Champaign's legal team put together a list of guiding statements event organizers should be aware of as they relate to situations where laws and legal principles might be relevant.
People are reminded they can gather in public places, but may not do so in a way that impedes traffic or pedestrians. Locals are also not permitted to obstruct any right-of-way, including sidewalks, streets and parking areas.
The use of graffiti is not allowed in Champaign when it defaces public or private property. Champaign leaders said they are going to begin cleaning graffiti from public property Thursday and will continue to do so in the future.
"Among the concerns of graffiti use is the deterioration of property values, business opportunities, negative environmental impacts and effecting the enjoyment of life for persons using adjacent and surrounding properties," Champaign leaders said. "Furthermore, by allowing any and all graffiti use, the city may open itself up to allow expression that does not align with our community values of equal opportunity for all."
More information about Champaign's rules on graffiti can be found here. Members of the public interested in learning more about the graffiti cleanup process are asked to contact Champaign police by emailing police@champaignil.gov.
