CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - There are 11 different species of the Triatominae bug, and it has been reported that its been found in more than a dozen states.
Illinois is included in that list. The "kissing bug" can be found beneath porches, under cement or in outdoor dog houses. Nick Seiter, an entomologist at the University of Illinois, said the insect has the potential to be a vector for Chagas disease.
"It's actually a pretty serious disease in South America," Seiter said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the parasite that causes Trypanosoma Cruzi (Chagas), is in the bug's feces. The kissing bug leaves its waste on a person while its feeding. The parasite gets into the body after rubbing the wound.
"The species we would find in Illinois for instance don't do that. They feed and then they move away from the wound," Seiter said.
Chagas disease isn't widespread. Seiter said one would have to be deep in the woods to come across one. Kissing bugs are usually active at night. Seiter said the insect isn't something one should necessarily worry about. Finding this bug would be rare, plus it prefers warmer climates.
If one believes they've been bitten by a kissing bug, health experts suggest capturing the insect, freezing it and taking it to a local health department for lab identification.