COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Blue Cross Blue Shield says it will move its Mattoon service center to a new location.
The company tells WAND-TV the move will happen after a 50,000 square foot building is constructed east of I-57 and on the south side of Highway 16. It is expected to be open by mid-2020 and offers a chance for Blue Cross to expand its Coles County workforce.
“Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois is committed to expanding access to quality, cost-effective health care to as many communities as possible in Illinois,” a statement said. “Mattoon has served as a long-time home to one of our service centers.”
The project developer applied for two infrastructure grants. Because the project is in early stages, Blue Cross says there are not any renderings to share Thursday.
The company's lease at the current Blue Cross Mattoon location (1100 Broadway Ave.) will not be renewed once the new center opens.
“The decision to further invest in Mattoon demonstrates our commitment to supporting and empowering our local communities,” the statement added.