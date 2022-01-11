DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon County man who sexually abused three minors will serve 12 years in prison.
The case against Hunter Chumbley, 21, of Blue Mound developed after police responded in November 2020 to a report of three female minors who had been sexually assaulted. The response was to a Macon address.
The victims said they were assaulted throughout their childhoods, with the most recent being on Nov. 29, per sworn affidavits.
The victims were in the 10-15 age range when the alleged crimes occurred.
In court, Chumbley pleaded guilty to one Class X felony charge of predatory criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Four other charges against him were dismissed.
After the 12-year prison sentence, Cumbley must serve four years of parole. He is also required to register as a sex offender.
