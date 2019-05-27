(WAND) – St. Louis Blues fans watched the start of this year’s Stanley Cup Finals with bated breath Monday night.
WAND-TV caught up with fans at Buffalo Wild Wings in Forsyth for Game 1 between the Blues and Boston Bruins. The crowd there included everyone from diehard supporters to novice fans, but everyone was in on the championship chase.
Gabbi Damarin has been a fan her whole life. She’s watched decades of frustration – 49 years since the Blues last made it this far – and is ready to reap the rewards, especially after the team sat it last place (15-18-4) at the halfway point of this season.
“It’s honestly incredible to see them and see how far they’ve come,” she said.
Cindy Fort is newer to the game.
“I honestly just became a Blues fan five years ago,” she said. “My son started playing hockey.”
Boston won the opening game 4-2 on Monday.
Fans can watch the Stanley Cup Finals series throughout the coming weeks on NBC. Game 2 is Wednesday night at 7 p.m.