CHICAGO, Ill (WAND) -A body recovered from the Chicago River Friday evening has been identified as 23-year-old Iñaki Bascaran. He has been missing since last weekend, according to NBC Chicago.
Authorities said Bascaran was recovered from the river at approximately 4:53 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South Wells. He was found unresponsive and has been pronounced dead.
Last Saturday evening, NBC Chicago reports Inaki Bascaran was with friends in the River North neighborhood of Chicago. His father talked with reporters about what happened that night while standing outside of Celeste, located in the 100 block of West Hubbard St., which is the bar where Inaki went with three friends.
According to Jose Bascaran, his son was last seen by friends at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Inaki sent multiple texts saying he had failed in attempts to get back into the bar, then called his roommate after midnight to tell him he was at a Walgreens and that he was going to come home, according to Jose.
Family said all calls and texts since that time were unanswered and unread, leading them to believe Inaki's phone died.
