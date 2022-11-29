WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A bond of $10 million has been set for a Warrensburg man accused of shooting and killing his wife and attempting to kill himself.
On Nov. 23 just before 6 p.m., Macon County Sheriff's deputies were called out to an address on Durfee St. for a domestic violence incident. While deputies were still headed there, they learned multiple shots had been fired from inside the home.
When they arrived, they found 57-year-old Jeffrey Lourash in the living room with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was still alive.
His wife, 41-year-old Tabitha Lourash, was in the kitchen. She had been shot multiple times and did not survive.
The couple's four children had escaped the home through second story windows and ran to different neighbors' homes for help.
Deputies said they learned Jeffrey Lourash and his 17-year-old son had been in a physical argument which prompted the initial 911 call.
The teen ran upstairs, they said, before hearing gunshots coming from downstairs. He directed his younger siblings, ages 11, 13, and 15, to escape through the window.
Officials said Jeffrey Lourash shot his wife multiple times before trying to take his own life.
He was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. He is under constant monitoring by the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
On Nov. 28, he was formally arrested on a charge of first-degree murder.
When he is released from the hospital, he will be transferred to the Macon County Jail.
The children are all in the custody of family members.
