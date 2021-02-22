ILLINOIS (WAND) - Democrat and Republican lawmakers shared their opinions Monday after Gov. JB Pritzker signed a criminal justice reform bill into law.
House Bill 3653 takes the following actions, according to a press release from the governor's office:
- Moves Illinois from a system of pretrial detention that prioritizes wealth, to one that prioritizes public safety.
- Diverts low-level drug crimes into substance use programs and treatments.
- Modernizes sentencing laws and streamlines the victims’ compensation system.
- Requires more investments in officer training, mental health, and officer wellness.
- Expands training opportunities for officers, requires health and wellness services for officers, and protects officers from unjust lawsuits based on their reasonable actions.
- Sets statewide standards on use of force, crowd control responses, de-escalation, and arrest techniques.
- Requires the use of body-worn cameras by police departments statewide.
- Professionalizes policing through the creation of a more robust certification system and lays out clear standards and processes for decertification.
- Expands accountability across police departments by requiring the permanent retention of police misconduct records and removes the sworn affidavit requirement when filing police misconduct complaints.
- Requires police departments to develop plans to protect vulnerable people present during search warrant raids.
- Eliminates license suspensions for unpaid fines and fees due to red light camera and traffic offenses.
- Ends prison gerrymandering.
- Expands services for crime victims.
Pritzker called this legislation a "substantial step" toward dismantling systemic racism in Illinois and across the United States.
“In this terrible year, in the middle of a brutal viral pandemic that hurt Black people and Brown people disproportionately, lawmakers fought to address the pandemic of systemic racism in the wake of national protests," the governor said. "This bill was also infused with solutions from individuals most directly impacted: survivors of domestic violence, survivors of crime, and those who have been detained pre-trial only because they are poor. Today we advance our values in the law – progress secured despite the pandemic, because of the passion and push of the Legislative Black Caucus, activists, advocates, and residents intent on leaving a better Illinois for all our children.”
Republicans voiced their displeasure with the bill's passage. State Sen. Darren Bailey (R) said Monday the legislation is a "dangerous new law" that makes communities less safe.
"I had hoped Governor Pritzker would listen to the voices of people from across this state, including police officers, prosecutors, and every-day people, who urged him to veto this bill," Bailey said. "This new law will make it harder for police officers to arrest criminals, make it more difficult for prosecutors to keep offenders off the streets, and will force police departments to make cuts or raise taxes. By signing this bill, Governor Pritzker has given criminals the upper hand over the brave men and women of our law enforcement community.”
State Sen. Jason Barickman (R) agreed with Bailey, saying the governor did not hear out concerned groups.
“I’m extremely disappointed that the governor didn’t listen to the scores of police officers, state’s attorneys, and concerned citizens, who all shared one clear and obvious concern—that this proposal will make our communities less safe," Barickman said. "This new law will make it harder for police to arrest and detain criminals, and more difficult for prosecutors to keep dangerous offenders off the streets. This is what happens when only one side is involved in the process of crafting legislation. Hopefully we will be able to pass some sort of follow-up legislation to minimize the damage this law will cause to public safety.”
On the other side of the aisle, State Rep. Justin Slaughter (D) said HB 3653 is "a bold and transformative initiative that comprehensively brings fairness and equity to our criminal justice system."
“By effectively addressing police reform, mass incarceration, and violence reduction, HB 3653 will enhance public safety for all communities," Slaughter said. "The time is now to go from protest to progress."
