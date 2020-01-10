BOSTON (WAND) – A filmmaker might go down in history for one of the most romantic proposals of 2020.
Lee Loechler of Boston decided to change the end of Sleeping Beauty to be a surprise proposal for his girlfriend Sthuthi David.
Loechler took David to see the movie in a packed theater and had the ending reanimated. Instead of Prince Philip kissing Princess Aurora to wake her up, the prince and princess were reimagined to look like David and Loechler.
When the princess wakes up the prince has a ring box and opens it. He then tosses it in the air to the real life Loechelr.
The lights in the theater go up and David is surprised to find out the theater is full of her family and friends.
"It's not every day you get to propose to your high school sweetheart," he said to a shocked David. "So I just wanna take my time and savor this moment."
It took six months for the fairy tale proposal to become a reality.
It’s not every day you get to propose to your High School sweetheart. For the past six months I’ve been working with @kaylacoombs to animate @stutzd4 and myself into her favorite movie, Sleeping Beauty. The only thing better than seeing the smartest person I know completely dumbfounded was knowing we’d get to live happily ever after together. ❤️ Enjoy!
"I love you with my whole heart, including all its ventricles, atriums and valves," Loechler says to David, who is a cardiologist.
"Stuthi David, M.D., will you live happily ever after with me?"
Needless to say, she said yes.
"I thought there was something wrong with the movie!" David said.