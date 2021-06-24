SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Cricket Wireless and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Illinois are teaming up to provide kids with healthy meals and snacks.
In this initiative, children and families will be given a Weekend Snack Pack every Friday for 10 weeks. Youth-oriented snack donations are being accepted by both Cricket and the Boys and Girls Club through July 4.
Click here to see a preferred list of donation items.
Donations can be brought to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Illinois, located at 300 S. 15th St. in Springfield. Community members can also drop off supplies at the following local Cricket retail locations through July 4:
- 2300 S. MacArthur Blvd., Springfield
- 127 N. Grande Ave., Springfield
- 2524 N. Dirksen Pkwy., Springfield
- 3429 Freedom Drive, Springfield
- 940 W. Morton Ave., Jacksonville
