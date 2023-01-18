DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Head Volleyball Coach at St. Teresa High School Brad Dalton has notified administration he is resigning his position.
The resignation is effective immediately.
Dalton has served as Head Volleyball coach at St. Teresa since 2018.
During that time, his record was 124-51. The team won 3rd place at the IHSA State Tournament in 2018 and a State Championship in 2019.
Larry Daly, High School Principal said, “Coach Dalton took a great program to a new level; he strived for his players to be the best they could be. It has been a great run with a lot of success for this team.”
A specific reason for Dalton's resignation was not given.
St. Teresa will start the search for a Head Volleyball Coach for the 2023 fall season.
Interested applicants should contact Larry Daly, Principal or Matt Snyder, Athletic Director.
