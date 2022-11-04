FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - Voters in Forsyth will have a question on Tuesday's ballot asking to approve a referendum for Hickory Point Fire Protection District to get an ambulance.
According to the department, in 2021 it responded to more than 650 calls with 381 of them being medical calls where people were transported by local agencies.
"We run about 80 calls a month. This year we will probably hit about 700, of those, probably 75% are medical calls," said Fire Chief Josh Trendler.
The vote on Tuesday's ballot asks if residents will approve a tax levy for the department to have an ambulance service. According to Chief Trendler, the tax money will be used not only for equipment but also for salaries for full-time paramedics.
"We would plan on staffing the ambulance 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We also expect that we would have a single ambulance coverage at least to start with, then look to expand as time and funding allow."
The department has 30 volunteers, which includes 3 paramedics and 13 EMT basics. Chief Trendler believes with approval they will be able to add up to 6 paramedic positions and two additional EMT Basics.
Hickory Point Fire Protection District has broken down information about the referendum on its website. According to the website, Fire District residents transported by ambulance should have no "out-of-pocket" expenses. Insurance, including Medicare and Medicaid, will be billed. Co-pays should be covered by the levy. Non-residents, who happen to be in the district when they are transported by the medic unit to the hospital, are responsible for co-pays or any portion of the ambulance bill not covered by their insurance.
If approved by voters on Tuesday, the Fire District will set the levy rate and hold a tentative budget hearing. The tax will but levied on 2023 tax bills. According to the department, the levy funding will be used in conjunction with COVID relief funding to purchase equipment and hire paid staff. The levy funds will be used for ambulance operations.
The Fire District said the tax levy will not exceed 0.2% in the first year of levy. For a home worth $200,000 the cost would be approximately $133.00.
In addition to Hickory Point Fire Protection District, Moweaqua Fire will ask voters to approve a similar referendum to bring back it's ambulance service. In May 2018, the ambulance signed off for the last time. According to the department, since Nov. 2021 it has had more than 259 calls, 214 of which were EMS.
