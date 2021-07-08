SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Bret Michaels and other special guests are coming to the Illinois State Fair.
Bret Michaels and special guests Dee Snider, Dokken, and George Lynch will take the Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage on Saturday night, August 21.
After over a year removed due to the pandemic, Bret Michaels will make his triumphant return to the stage for the "Nothin' But A Good Vibe" Summer Concert Tour.
"I am without a doubt fired up and ready to bring an insane party and night of real, live good music combined with the great outdoors," said Michaels. "It has been too long since live shows were a thing. We are bringing the big show back on the road and make that connection with 3 generations of amazing friends and fans whom I am sure are ready to party just as much as I am."
Michaels is known for his successful solo career and his appearance on the VH1 franchise, Rock of Love, followed by Bret Michaels: Life As I Know It and Rock My RV.
He was also voted fan favorite of his winning season of The Celebrity Apprentice.
The show will also feature Dee Snider, best known as the lead singer of the rock band Twisted Sister.
Snider has his fair share of reality TV appearances, including three seasons of Celebrity Apprentice; Gone Country with John Rich; MTV's Rock The Cradle with his son Jesse; Growing Up Twisted, an A&E series featuring the entire Snider family and their Long Island lifestyle; ABC's Celebrity Wife Swap, and Celebrity Holiday Homes.
Dokken, another featured artist, exploded out of the hard rock/heavy metal scene in Los Angeles in the early 1980s. 1983's "Breaking the Chains" with its catchy title track, set the stage for Dokken becoming the most dominant creative and commercial force in the world of melodic hard rock for the following years.
Classic albums include "Tooth and Nail", "Under Lock and Key" and "Back for the Attack" all became Multi-Platinum selling smashes and the live "Beast from the East" went gold in Europe and Japan.
Tickets for the concert featuring Bret Michaels with special guests Dee Snider and Dokken (featuring special guest appearance by George Lynch) will go on sale Thursday, July 8 at 10 a.m. via www.ticketmaster.com.
Tickets are also available for in-person purchases at the Grandstand Ticket Office every Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Fair-goers who purchase grandstand tickets will receive a full refund if COVID-19 prevents the Illinois State Fair from being held.
There are changes being made to track (SRO) admission for the 2021 grandstand.
The track will be open for General Admission, but the exclusive VIP gated area on the track is no longer being offered.
The Illinois State Fair is continuing to offer the Stage Side Pre-Show Parties for all nights of paid concert events.
While attendees of the Stage Side Party are required to have both a concert ticket and a party ticket to enter the party tent, all party attendees are allowed entrance into the venue prior to other ticketholders.
Stage Side Party tickets are only $30 each and include a parking pass if purchased before July 15.
There are a limited number of party tickets available for each concert.
Tickets for all other previously announced shows are currently on sale via Ticketmaster, and include:
Thursday, August 12: Sammy Hagar & The Circle
Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $70
Friday, August 13: Kane Brown with Restless Road
Tier 3 - $38 / Tier 2 - $43 / Tier 1 - $48 / SRO - $58 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $83
Saturday, August 14: Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias
Tier 3 - $26 / Tier 2 - $31 / Tier 1 - $36 / Track Seats 1200 Avail. - $46 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $71
Sunday, August 15: Toby Keith with Craig Morgan
Tier 3 - $39 / Tier 2 - $44 / Tier 1 - $49 / SRO Track - $59 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $84
Monday, August 16: The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond
FREE Concert
Tuesday, August 17: Chris Young with Ingrid Andress and Payton Smith
Tier 3 - $27 / Tier 2 - $32 / Tier 1 - $37 / SRO Track - $47 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $72
Wednesday, August 18: I Love the 90's Tour
Tier 3- $14 / Tier 2- $19 / Tier 1 - $24 / SRO Track - $34 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $59
Thursday, August 19: Badflower with Dorothy and Dead Poets Society
General Admission Seating - $15 / SRO Track - $15/ Blue Ribbon Zone - $50
* At time of purchase, customer will choose whether they are buying Blue Ribbon Zone seats, a general admission seat, or a standing room only track ticket.
Friday, August 20: Brett Young with Russell Dickerson
Tier 3 - $30 / Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 - $40 / SRO Track - $50 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $75
Saturday, August 21: Bret Michaels with special guests Dee Snider and Dokken (featuring special guest appearance by George Lynch)
Tier 3 - $30 / Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 - $40 / SRO Track - $50 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $75
Sunday, August 22: George Thorogood with 38 Special
Tier 3 - $14 / Tier 2 - $19 / Tier 1 - $24 / SRO Track - $34 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $59
