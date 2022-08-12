ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - Located just 2 miles off of US-51 in Assumption is the only brewery in the area operating on a working cattle farm.
Phil and Carolyn Corzine opened Cypress Grove Brewing in November 2019. The couple caught the brewing bug when Phil invested in 1905 Brewing Company in 2018. However, after the fire, the couple decided to invest more time on their farm and open their own brewery.
"It made more sense for us to come out here and brew on a small system and the other three couples would continue on," said Phil.
Being business owners wasn't new, the couple already operated a meat store out of their home. They raise 30+ heads of Galloway cows each year, so they would sell grass-fed beef and buy from local hog farms and sell pork from their Cypress Grove Farm Store.
"We thought, well, meat and beer go together. So, we found out it's much to get people out here to buy meat and beer, rather than the meat by itself," Phil explained.
The taproom on the farm operates Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and specializes in big-flavor, small batch beers with a malt-forward profile. Many of the ingredients used are grown on their farm. The Corzine's said all of the spent grain from the brewery is also given to their breeding cattle on the farm.
"Everything is kept here on the farm."
The brewery business has boomed in central Illinois over the past 5 to 7 years. The Corzine's said all of the breweries in Decatur and Assumption support one another, but each bring their own unique features to the business.
For the Corzine's being on the farm is one of the unique features they can offer customers. Carolyn said she had friends who lived in Decatur who told her one day while sitting outside that the atmosphere is very peaceful.
"It's things like that we take for granted," she said.
The brewery hosts multiple events throughout the year. On Saturday, August 13, it will host a Pork Chop Competition. In October there will be an Oktoberfest and then around Halloween a family-friendly event for kids to come and go trick-or-treating.
The brewery is located at 1414 N. 240 E. Rd in Assumption. It is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., but after Labor Day hours will scale back to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
