TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Tuscola has pushed back the opening of the Tuscola Swimming Pool due to a broken water pump.
In a Facebook post, the city said that the 66 year old swimming facility is having the pump repaired but that it will not be finished before the planned opening day of May 27.
A new opening date has not been set yet.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
