MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff's race recount is tight with Tony "Chubby" Brown leading Jim Root by less than 20 votes.
Over 1,000 votes are still contested, meaning a judge will have to determine whether those votes will be counted.
The recount showed Brown leading Root with 18,982 votes to 18,964. 1,337 votes are being contested.
A full manual recount of the 2018 sheriff's race was ordered after Brown defeated Root by one vote in the initial election. Root challenged the result of the election by ordering a discovery recount in certain districts.
The recount of the Macon County Sheriff's race is complete and will now be reviewed by a judge. The judge will work to review the findings from the recount.
The judge will ultimately have to make rulings on the contested ballots and whether they will be counted in the final total.
A report was compiled and submitted to the judge overseeing the court case Friday.
