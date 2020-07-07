MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities responded to a buckled road in McLean County Tuesday.
According to the Wapella Fire Department, the buckled pavement is on U.S. Route 51 at McLean County 100 North Road. The southbound side of the road is affected by this issue.
This is one mile north of the McLean-Dewitt county line.
