DECATUR Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur businessman has found a possible solution to the lack of protective masks for his industrial business and possibly for the medical community as well.
Mark Scranton, the owner of Stripmasters, says the cost of paper masks used in his business has risen from $25 for a box of twenty to $200 to $300 a box. So, Scranton has come up with an alternative.
Industrial spray socks which are worn by painters at his business. They are 100-percent cotton and cover the entire head, mouth and nose.
Scranton believes hospitals and medical facilities could use spray masks to replace paper masks. The spray masks cost $1.50 each but are washable and can be easily cleaned and sprayed with alcohol to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Since they are reusable they are more cost effective than throw-away paper masks.