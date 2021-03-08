ILLINOIS (WAND) - Outdoor high school sports in central Illinois can now have larger crowds, according to state health leaders.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Illinois High School Association schools in regions that are in Phase 4 can now have an increase in spectators from 50 people to 20 percent of a venue's capacity.
All Illinois regions are in Phase 4, per the IDPH website.
The change only applies to outdoor sports.
IHSA football games begin on March 19. Click here for more information about the spring high school sports schedule.
