DECATUR, ILL (WAND) : September is National Cholesterol Education Month. Heart health and cholesterol go hand in hand, while heart disease continues to be the #1 leading cause of death in the United States.
An alarming new study by the American College of Cardiology shows rates of obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol are expected to explode in 30 years. By 2060, the study says projected rates of cardiovascular risk factors and disease will increase significantly in the U.S., disproportionately affecting racial and ethnic minorities.
The good news is your heart health is in your control and there are ways to make sure you lower your risk exponentially. Your nutrition is your biggest tool when it comes to heart health. Step One Foods was developed by Dr. Elizabeth Klodas, a cardiologist who wanted to help her patients lower cholesterol using food, rather than medication. Dr. Klodas says prescribing pills is the norm, when food habits can alleviate any risks or improve heart health without the added prescription. Dr. Klodas tells WAND... the most impactful thing you can do is change how you eat.
She says, "if you look at the data, following a whole food plant based diet which means eating a lot of beans, leafy greens, fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts and seeds, in their most unadulterated forms, is associated with incredibly positive health outcomes, not only reduction in heart disease but reduction of cancer and dementia." Dr. Klodas mentions it can be overwhelming to think of changing how you eat for your health altogether, but emphasizes that with changing just one snack a day, you can make a huge difference in your heart health and lower cholesterol. "Even small dietary changes add up to big things overtime," Dr. Klodas adds. "At Step One foods, we have actually shown that you can have medication level cholesterol reductions by changing what you eat, just two snacks a day can make a huge change."
