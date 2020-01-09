BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Carle has acquired two central Illinois hospitals as part of a plan with Advocate Aurora Health.
Advocate and Carle leaders said a definitive agreement has been reached for Carle to take control of Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka. According to leaders of both organizations, Carle's proven record of "successful partnership, enhanced access and coordination of care and services for patients in central Illinois" were key drivers in this decision.
Carle is a joint venture partner with Advocate BroMenn in The Center for Outpatient Medicine. Health plan coverage is offered to BroMenn and Eureka team members through Health Alliance.
“This transition is positive news for our patients, team members and physicians as it further supports our commitment to provide high quality, accessible health care for the central Illinois region,” said Colleen Kannaday, president of Advocate BroMenn Medical Center and Advocate Eureka Hospital. “Our relationship with Carle is built upon a strong foundation of successful clinical partnerships, and we look forward to a seamless transition."
Advocate Aurora gained control of BroMenn and Eureka in 2010. Since that time, its leaders worked to improve facilities, make technology upgrades and expand community access to care. A press release said Advocate's focus has shifted to "other geographies" as a result of "the evolving landscape and market dynamics".
“Our consumers are at the center of everything we do, and sometimes we must look outside our walls to best serve their needs,” said Jim Skogsbergh, president and chief executive officer of Advocate Aurora Health. “Carle is a well-respected, financially-strong provider who shares our commitment to excellence, and we are fully confident they will serve our talented team members, physicians and communities well. It’s been a privilege to serve the great people and communities in central Illinois, and we are committed to a smooth transition for all.”
The decision was announced to physicians, nurses and team members in both organizations Thursday. Advocate Aurora and Carle governing boards both approved the plan.
The deal is expected to be closed by mid-year 2020.