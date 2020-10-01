(WAND) - Casey's has announced a branding change to its chain of convenience stores.
The company has replaced its traditional "Casey's General Store" logo with a cursive script "Casey's".
The company explained reasons for the new look in a statement:
"This is a good change as it reflects all the new ways we are taking care of our guests while staying true to our community roots.
And, an important part of this journey was hearing from you, just like our founders did when they taped that logo to the ice chest.
This new look still reflects the familiar role Casey’s plays in each community while also letting folks know that we’re changing for good reasons – more Rewards, new items and great experiences.
While our logo may look a little bit different, Casey’s is still here with the same friendly employees, made-from-scratch pizza, freshly baked donuts, snacks and drinks you love, and quality fuel."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.