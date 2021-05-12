ATLANTA, Ill.(WAND)- Another Casey's gas station in Central Illinois has run out of gas.
Viewers called the WAND Newsroom saying that the gas station in Atlanta has ran out of gas. The store located at 700 East South Street confirmed with WAND News it is has ran out of unleaded fuel and only has diesel fuel available for purchase, as of Wednesday morning.
Anyone traveling in the area should plan accordingly if they are in need of fuel.
On Monday, Casey's General Stores in Warrensburg and Blue Mound told WAND News they both ran out of gas but have since received fuel.
A Casey's General Store spokesperson tells WAND News the are working to resolve the issue. “There are a variety of external factors that contribute to fuel availability, and we’re working with our suppliers, and on the areas that we can control, to find solutions, and serve our guests," said Katie Petru, spokesperson for Casey's General Stores.
