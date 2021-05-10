WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - Casey's General Store in Warrensburg is out of fuel at all non-diesel pumps, per village officials.
The Warrensburg Facebook page made the announcement Monday. They said they are unsure when a delivery will be made.
Drivers are asked to plan accordingly if they need fuel.
The Blue Mound Casey's has also confirmed it is out of gas.
WAND News reached out to Casey's for comment and has not yet heard back.
