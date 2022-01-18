MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - Catalytic converters were stolen in Tuesday morning thefts committed at Fourwinds RV in Maroa.
The company said it happened between 3:47 a.m. and 4:35 a.m. Tuesday at the business, located at 15277 N. Wood St., when a truck went around the fence and the occupant(s) took the converters from motor homes.
The only vehicle information available was that the vehicle was a "late model white Chevy standard cab."
Anyone with information should contact Fourwinds RV or the Maroa Police Department. Police can be reached by calling (217)794-5526.
