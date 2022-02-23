SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The cause of a Springfield fire is under investigation Wednesday morning.
Crews responded to a structure fire in the 3200 block of Victoria Drive.
Smoke was showing when firefighters arrived.
The fire has been extinguished, but now investigators are headed to the scene to determine where and how the fire started.
