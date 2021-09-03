(WAND)- According to the CDC, babies are being hospitalized after being fed homemade formulas.
Nutrient deficient homemade formulas based on alkaline diet recipes can be fatal. Three infants were currently treated for rickets and brain damage.
The alkaline diet contains sea moss, hemp seeds, dates, coconut water and alkaline water. The recipe has no protein or vitamins babies need. Doctors say there is no scientific evidence behind the diet.
"People are forgetting that the kidneys nature has given you their function is to maintain the body's pH or maintain it in optimum range," said Sanjay Garg, MD, FAAP, St. Mary's Hospital, "which is good for the body's organ. Humans are trying to take over that function and nature is saying you don't know enough about it."
Doctors say breast milk is the best option. When and if you choose formula, you should stick to FDA approved formulas.
