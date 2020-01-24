CHICAGO (WAND) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a case of the new coronavirus in Illinois on Friday.
The patient is in Chicago. The 60-year-old woman traveled to Wuhan, China in December and came back to Illinois on Jan. 13. She had no symptoms when she returned home.
The first case of the coronavirus is a man in his 30s in Washington state.
NBC reports health officials in the U.S. are taking extreme steps to stop the spread of the illness. They are screening passengers who arrive in at U.S. airports from China.
Health officials say they are keeping a close eye on the 43 people in Washington the man had contact with. So far, none have shown symptoms and they have not been quarantined, but they are being advised to watch for symptoms.
So far, cases of the coronavirus have been limited to China. At least 800 cases have been reported and 26 people have died.