DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A mother who lost her teenage son spoke at a Gift of Hope ceremony in Decatur on Thursday.
In July 2022, Joni Virden's son Keegan Virden died in a car crash along with friend Connor Rowcliff. The two teens attended Central A&M and both played on the football team.
Central A&M High School Principal Brown shared photos from a ceremony where Joni Virden spoke and presented a check to Gift of Hope, the organ and tissue donation network. Keegan was able to give the gift of organ donation to ten other people after his death.
According to Principal Brown, the check came from half of the money raised in the annual Central A&M vs. Meridian basketball game in January. The other half will go to another cause to be announced in the near future.
Many Central A&M students took time from their Easter break to attend the ceremony.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
