CENTRAL IL (WAND) - Not a lot of high school students have their own official business, these 5 Central Illinois students do! On Tuesday, they launch their products and services at the Hickory Point Golf Course Banquet Facility from 9:30AM-1:30PM.
"Since January, they have been writing business plans, they went out to bankers and asked for loan or grants to help fund their business. We had a shark tank event [and] they have been working on all of the details of launching their own business," said Melanie Brown, Facilitator of the Central IL CEO program.
One student, Emmah cook, is launching an online resale shop called Rosie's Resale. Just like the others, she found her niche and used her passion for sustainability and fashion to come up with a business idea.
"I just want to help recycle clothes because of all the clothing that's ending up in landfills, and help give young women.. a different avenue to purchase through instead of fast fashion sites," Said Emmah Cook, senior at Warrensburg Latham High School.
Another, Jordan Gearlds, creates custom hand drawn stickers She says she's learned a lot this year through the program.
"The journey has been a little crazy from start to finish, but definitely worth it. It's taught me to...anticipate mistakes and correct the mistakes before they happen," said Gearlds, senior at Farmer City.
The other students include Marina Rohman, junior at Maroa Forsyth, Rheys Sams-Moore, junior at Maroa Forsyth, and Emma Culbertson, junior at Clinton High School.
Just like any other business, they had to get start up money and promote their brand new companies.
"I had to make a business plan, I had to plan out my financials and ask for grant money or loan money. I chose grant money," said Jordan Gearlds. And though some are soon leaving for college, they plan to bring their business with them.
"I do plan to continue my business...and I really hope to keep the network that I've created," said Emmah Cook.
Links to their businesses:
facebook.com/JGs-stickers-113394134176184
For more information about the Central IL CEO program, click HERE
