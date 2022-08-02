(WAND)- Central Illinois is experiencing widespread flash flooding from heavy rain Tuesday morning.
Doppler radar estimates that 3"-6" or more of rain fell in a short period of time from thunderstorms moving over the same area.
Numerous flash flood warnings covered much of the area northwest to southeast from Lincoln down to Effingham.
Emergency crews were busy making water rescues from cars stalled under overpasses that were flooded in Decatur. WAND News crews saw cars submerged in water at the W. Main underpass, W. Eldorado underpass near N. Church Street and Fairview Avenue near Fairview Park.
More heavy rain is possible across Central Illinois Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.