VIRGINIA, IL. (WAND) – The police chief of a Cass County town has been suspended amidst an investigation involving alleged inappropriate messages being sent to a minor.
According to Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn an investigation into Virginia Police Chief Bryce Kennedy was launched in July. Sheriff Ohrn could not confirm the specific nature of the messages, but did confirm the messages were sent over social media.
Sheriff Ohrn told WAND News that the investigation is still ongoing and will be turned over to the Cass County State’s Attorney to decide whether charges will be filed or not when complete.
On Saturday, Mayor Reg Brunk issued a statement saying, "On behalf of the City of Virginia, and it's city council, I want to state that the City Administration takes the allegations against Chief Kennedy very seriously. We promote and expect professionalism in the performance and conduct of all our employees. I have today suspended Chief Kennedy with pay pending the City's investigation."
Kennedy was named chief last year. He replaced former chief Wesley Helmich, who resigned after pleading guilty to a DUI.
This is a developing story. WAND News will continue to post updates as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.