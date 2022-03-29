DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - We've all heard the phrases like 'mask up...Keep the risk down', which were geared toward preventing COVID-19. But what you may not have noticed is masking up also kept the risk for the common flu low as well.
"Because of people taking off their masks, we are starting to see some of those infections coming back right now," said epidemiologist in Champaign County Awais Vaid. In Decatur, St. Mary's hospital reports seeing several infections on the rise.
"Influenza A is very prominent right now in our community, the flu in general. And also I'm seeing a lot of strep right now, especially middle school [and] elementary school [kids]. Then also the GI... nausea, vomiting, severe diarrhea. That's very prevalent right now," said Nurse Practitioner Jamie Queary But it's not just masking that was helping.
"People were taking handwashing more seriously. I feel like we're more lax on that. So for sure, that plays a part on the GI issue that we're having," Queary said. While COVID-19 numbers have been steadily going down, there has been a small uptick of COVID cases in the last 10 days because of spring break.
"A lot of people have traveled from across the country, across the world, and they have come back and they have tested," Vaid said. And it can be confusing to know which one you have unless you test.
They both suggest being extra careful with hygiene and drinking lots of water, and getting a flu shot if you have not already.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.