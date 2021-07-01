URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The top official of a University of Illinois dorm where an explosion occurred said residents should be able to return at full capacity.
Following the Monday night explosion, dozens of summer residents living at Hendrick House were forced to leave overnight. They were not going to be permitted to return until an inspection had been completed by an engineer, Urbana Fire Chief Cuck Lauss said late Monday. Inspections are now finished.
Hendrick House CEO Terrell Williams said he expects there to be a statement from the structural engineer saying the property is "sound and capable of being occupied."
In a Thursday night update, Williams said the explosion occurred in the upper portion of the second floor of the addition to the east building's kitchen. It will have to be partially rebuilt and will take "a few months," he said, but he added it "has no impact on our ability to house our residents and may only have a limited impact on our ability to operate our kitchen."
No kitchen equipment was damaged, so repairs are mostly cosmetic. The fire suppression system throughout the facility has been retested and works, Williams said. The west building should be open for occupancy "in a day or two," since it wasn't impacted, while the east building is expected to be back to normal during the week of July 5.
Williams said there were 42 summer residents who will be back in the building - not the originally reported 56 - during that July 5 week.
"So – we’re expecting to be ready to welcome our 300+ 21-22 school year residents on time, as planned, despite this setback," Williams said. "We will have a bit of reconstruction to do, but even our kitchen should be ready to go relatively soon, and our extensive food service capacity allows us to provide regular meal service even if our in-house kitchen isn’t operational."
He added the facility is "very lucky this strange incident wasn't worse." He said leaders are thankful there were no injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.