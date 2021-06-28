URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An explosion happened Monday night at a student living building on the University of Illinois campus.
An Illini Alert said the explosion was at Hendrick House, located at 904 W. Green St. in Urbana. It occurred in the boiler room, according to Urbana Fire Chief Chuck Lauss.
Lauss said the 56 residents inside were evacuated. There were no injuries.
Lauss added the explosion took the roof off a small building to the north of the residence hall.
At 11 p.m., responders said it would take two to three hours to thoroughly ventilate the building.
Students will be out of Hendrick House Monday night and won't be able to return until a structural engineer looks at the building to determine if it is safe.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.