CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign barbershop at the center of protests in recent months has closed its doors.
Rogue Barber Co. recently came under fire for a Facebook post that has since been deleted, in which it announced it would be a “private membership traditional barbershop (not unisex) not open to the general public” and made possible members fill out an application. According to The News-Gazette, the application allegedly asked these possible members if they were part of "violent extremist groups", including ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter.
Protests started forming near the business, located at 12 E. Washington St. In a small late July protest, video showed a pickup truck driving through and making contact with a protester, along with running over a bike. Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich told the newspaper authorities are still investigating.
Owner Michael Long moved out Thursday after going to the owner's office late last week and asking for the lease to be abrogated. Michael Markstahler, president of RDI Properties, said ownership agreed "given the circumstances."
The sidewalks where Rogue used to be are covered in chalk messages. Messages are also on the side of the building.
