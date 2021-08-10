CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County deputies made multiple firearm-related arrests and seized illegally possessed weapons over the weekend of Aug. 7-8, a press release said.
The first arrests happened at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, when deputies responded to the 100 block of Fountain Valley in Rantoul Township for a report of armed people in a residence. Four people were arrested and four handguns were recovered along with 28 counterfeit $100 bills, according to prosecutors. Deputies said they also recovered a small amount of cocaine.
The four suspects taken into custody in this case were 25-year-old Jordan Travis, 31-year-old Calvin McClendon, 24-year-old Michael Woods and 28-year-old Denzel Travis. Prosecutors said all four suspects have past felony convictions.
At 11:24 p.m. Saturday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Country Fair Drive and University Avenue in Champaign. Deputies said they observed open alcohol and conducted a vehicle search, at which time they found a pistol. The only occupant of the vehicle was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon.
At 1:51 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a fight in the area of Crispus Drive and Bradley Avenue in Champaign. They said they encountered Ramesh Hill, 42, while investigating the fight. He was found to be a suspect in an Urbana investigation regarding a shooting that had just happened in the 1300 block of Romine Street, per the release.
In the shooting, prosecutors said Hill had been in an argument with the victim, then took out a firearm out of his waistband and shot the victim twice in the leg. Hill is accused of grabbing a witness by the throat, choking her and threatening further violence if she reported the shooting. Hill was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated battery and intimidation. His bail was set at $1 million.
Deputies identified an unoccupied vehicle possibly associated with the people involved in the Crispus and Bradley fight. They found and seized two firearms that were in plain view, pending further investigation.
More arrests included the following:
Justin Davis, 29: Prosecutors said Davis was driving a Chevrolet at 11:24 p.m. Saturday when a deputy stopped it on Springfield near Kenwood in Champaign based on Illinois Vehicle Code violations. Open alcohol was seen in the vehicle, and authorities said Davis admitted to having a firearm in the vehicle. The weapon and a magazine with three .22 caliber rounds were found, along with a small amount of cannabis. Davis did not have a FOID or concealed carry license, prosecutors said, and was charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Bail was set at $100,000.
Kamari Ray-Davis, 21: Ray-Davis was arraigned on charges of unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis (Class 2 felony), unlawful use of weapons (Class 3 felony) and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (Class 4 felony). Authorities had responded at about 4;41 p.m. Sunday to the 1800 block of S. Cottage Grove in Urbana for shots fired. A gunshot victim was found outside of an apartment with gunshot wounds to the chest and stomach. Witnesses reported two males ran to a different apartment, and prosecutors said Ray-Davis and his 15-year-old brother were arrested. Authorities searched both apartments and found a sawed-off shotgun with .45 caliber ammunition, a .45 caliber firearm, a 9 mm firearm, and a duffle bag containing three large plastic bags filled with just under three pounds of cannabis, prosecutors said. The teen admitted the .45 caliber gun was his, that he had it out when the victim came to buy cannabis and that he shot the victim, per prosecutors. According to the teen, the victim took a gun and tried to rob him of the cannabis and the gun, and Ray-Davis wrestled the gun from the victim. Ray-Davis admitted the cannabis was his and that he took the 9 mm weapon from the victim and hid it on top of a dryer. Prosecutors said Ray-Davis also admitted to taking the victim's fanny pack from him. The teen is charged with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm.
Torrie Tyson, 29: On Saturday, state police stopped a Dodge Charger headed northbound on i-57 near mile post 246. Prosecutors said Tyson, the driver, is from Kenosha, Wisc., and had a warrant out for his arrest out of McLean County. Troopers said there was a strong cannabis odor coming from the vehicle, and a search revealed a .45 caliber Springfield XD semi-automatic handgun loaded with 13 rounds in the vehicle passenger area, along with a loaded extended magazine with 21 rounds. They said a large bag of cannabis, baggies and a scale were in the trunk. Bail was set for $50,000.
The sheriff's office said it is taking a proactive approach to held reduce gun violence in Champaign County. While it typically focuses most of its proactivity on areas of the county that rely on the sheriff's office for law enforcement needs, leaders said it's not uncommon to give support to areas of the county served by municipal police departments when help is requested.
"The sheriff’s office is going to do what we can to help mitigate the gun violence problem in the Champaign-Urbana area without jeopardizing the high quality of service we provide to parts of the county that rely on us for law enforcement services,” said Sheriff Dustin Heuerman. “This is a community-wide issue and it’s going to take our entire community to help mitigate it."
Heuerman said a "comprehensive approach" by all local law enforcement and community partners is needed to reduce gun violence. This involves programs to mitigate the chances of someone ever being part of gun violence and programs to help people get out of a violent lifestyle they are already part of. It also involves arrests for those who make a conscious choice to take part in gun violence.
“People in Champaign County are expressing to me their fear of falling victim to gun violence. Even I increasingly worry that a friend or relative may be the next unintended victim of this reckless gun violence,” said Heuerman. “Enough is enough. I cannot with good conscience stand by and watch another uninvolved bystander get hurt or killed by the gun violence in our community without knowing I’m doing all I can to help stop it."
Anyone with information about a crime is encouraged to reach out to the Investigations Division by calling (217)384-1213, using the sheriff's office's free mobile app or anonymously calling Crime Stoppers by dialing (217)373-TIPS.
