CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County showcased its plan Wednesday to be more inclusive to immigrants who may look to settle in the area.
The Champaign County Welcoming Plan was unveiled Wednesday afternoon at the New American Welcome Center (NAWC), located at the University of Illinois YMCA. This was part of Welcoming Week at the YMCA.
It focused on five total areas, including economic integration and employment, public safety, health and well-being, language and education, and citizenship and civic engagement. With each topic, three recommendations were shown for achieving goals.
The framework is meant to pursue a more equitable and inclusive future in the county. It takes steps toward building a community where there is an equal opportunity to thrive for everyone.
"Immigrants are critical and important to the overall economy here in Champaign County," said Carly McCrory, executive director of the Champaign County Economic Development Corporation. "We want to do everything we can across the community with a variety of different organizations, municipalities, higher education institutions to make sure immigrants feel welcome here, and that we're doing everything we can to make sure that continues to be."
There are over 25,000 immigrants currently living in Champaign County and the county is seeing population growth. The county is one of nine in Illinois out of 102 with a growing population between 2010 and 2019.
Click here to see the full plan.
