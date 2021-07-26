CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County's sheriff talked about the urgency of a correctional officer staff shortage and pleaded for action in a letter to the county board.
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said the shortage has become extreme enough to potentially become the highest level of vacancies the county's corrections division has ever experienced. The county is projected to be short 10 correctional officers by the end of July, a number that would be a record in vacancies and would make up one-fifth of its total front-line correctional officers.
"Lieutenants, the captain, and the chief deputy have all stepped in to help fill the void, however, that cannot be maintained for very long," Heuerman said.
As of Monday, the county had two correctional officer candidates on the eligibility list. While the county is working on getting them evaluated for open positions, Heuerman pointed out it takes about five months to get a candidate from an interview to the point where they are ready to work on their own. He said recruitment, training and equipment costs the county "significant amounts of money" and noted staff shortages forced the county to postpone crucial officer trainings, along with anticipated dates for reopening inmate programs after COVID-19.
Heuerman said corrections has seen multiple employees leave. He said they cited concerns for their safety at the downtown jail and the work environment they have to deal with. He said many inmates in custody at this facility are accused of serious/violent crimes and/or have struggled with mental health issues. He added the jail is under strict COVID-19 protocols from the CDC and IDPH and the Department of Corrections and Department of Human Services "are not accepting inmates remanded to their custody in a timely manner."
"In one case, an inmate had smeared feces all over his cell," Heuerman said. "In another case, an inmate yelled and kicked his cell door for hours at a time. At least two correctional officers have been attacked by inmates at the downtown jail within the last year and several other correctional officers have been present when doors at the downtown jail unexpectedly unsecured due to equipment malfunction. Their swift actions on numerous occasions have prevented inmates from escaping. These are only a few examples of the environment in which my correctional officers are required to work."
He added employees have talked about filing union grievances over safety concerns, but have not yet done this "because of their respect for their administration." There have also been concerns about inmates taking legal action.
"Multiple inmates have voiced intentions of filing grievances and civil lawsuits against the county if conditions at the downtown jail aren’t improved. These are legitimate concerns and those of you who were brave enough to tour the downtown jail have seen this firsthand," Heuerman's letter said. "Maintaining safety and security at the downtown jail is getting increasingly expensive to keep at even minimum standards."
Another complication could affect taxpayers. Due to an HVAC project at the satellite jail, Heuerman said Champaign County is temporarily moving 60 inmates to another county in September. He said he's unsure if the county can justify bringing them back in a timely manner because of the staffing issues.
The cost of this change will be $55/day for each inmate, and the sheriff said Ogle County is the closest facility so far that can take 60 inmates for the time period. He said the cost equates to $69,300 for the three-week period, $99,000 if the inmates stay for a full month and about $99,000/month after that.
"We also must consider the costs of transporting these inmates to and from court hearings and appointments and the distance housed away from relatives," the sheriff said. "In my opinion as both your sheriff and a taxpayer in Champaign County, this is not the best way to be spending county resources, but there may be no alternative."
Heuerman made the following suggestions for actions the county could take to address staffing concerns:
- Enact a sign-on bonus to attract correctional officer candidates. He gave an example of using a $5,000 bonus, with $2,500 awarded when field training is finished and the other half awarded after employees have fulfilled their three-year sheriff's office contract.
- Reach a "firm commitment" on closing the downtown jail. Heuerman said this issue has been discussed for nearly a decade or more and conversations have not addressed the "obligation" of the county board to take this step.
- Continue to evaluate the salaries of correctional officers. While the salaries are in line with officers in comparable counties, Heuerman asked if they are equitable to the Champaign County industry and alternative careers the industry provides.
Heuerman closed by saying he is open to other ideas board members might have about recruiting and retaining employees and providing safe and secure facilities for employees and inmates.
He encouraged board members who haven't toured the jail or done a ride-along with the sheriff's office to do so.
"I continue to work within my means and resources to explore innovative solutions to the issues addressed in this letter, but need your support to get over this hump and help do better for the employees who have dedicated so much time and energy to Champaign County," he said. "As always, I’m open to answer any questions you might have."
The full contents of this letter are attached to this story in a PDF document.
