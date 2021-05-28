CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign's city council is considering naming part of a street after Chris Oberheim, a police officer killed in a May shooting.
Oberheim, who the council said is admired by the city and his peers for his service, lost his life in a May 19 shootout involving suspect Darion Lafayette. Oberheim and Lafayette were killed, while Jeffrey Creel, the other officer on the scene, is recovering from being shot three times.
The council is considering naming University Avenue between Neil Street and Chestnut Street as Honorary Christopher Oberheim Avenue in Oberheim's memory.
The resolution seeking this change talked about his 13 years of service for the Champaign Police Department after he served the Decatur community. It noted Oberheim received two medal of valor for "courageous acts of selfless bravery," along with other departmental awards.
Officials added Oberheim "possessed a great love for his community and his work, and he carried out his duties with the greatest passion and devotion."
The council is expected to vote on this measure in a Tuesday, June 1 meeting. The full resolution is attached to this story.
