CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A new digital platform will make it easy for potential residents to connect with Champaign County’s employers and community members.
The Community Job Application was created by Champaign County Economic Development Corporation and Visit Champaign County. The platform will allow newcomers to streamline their job search and community exploration process with personalized assistance, job matching, and relocation information in three short steps. The team worked with RoleCall, a national talent attraction consulting agency, to build this program.
Candidates, both internal and external to the community, who are interested in connecting with Champaign County employers, can visit YoureWelcomeCU.com, click on “Make It CU”, answer a few questions, and upload a resume. Candidate information will then be distributed to local employers to help facilitate job matches. Prospective new residents can also request to be connected to a member of the Chambana Welcome Crew. These plugged-in locals can answer questions about living and working in the area and help newcomers find their place in the community.
“In the age of talent wars, it’s critical that Champaign County stays on the cutting edge of talent attraction tactics,” stated Carly McCrory-McKay, Executive Director of the Champaign County Economic Development Corporation. “The Community Job Application is an innovative approach that gives future residents an accessible path to 'yes' by providing a virtual front door to employment in Champaign County and important information about what matters to them most: personal interests and hobbies, quality of life, and more. We are excited to work with Champaign County employers on this new program.”
This program’s launch is partly funded by Champaign County through its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
“The intent of the ARPA funds is to get people and communities back on their feet. Connecting individuals with quality employment, good benefits, secure pensions, and a healthy work-life balance as County employees is a fundamental part of that recovery,” said Steve Summers, Champaign County Executive. “Champaign County government is very excited to participate in this project. We are an excellent living and employment destination, and we appreciate the work put in by the Champaign County Economic Development Corporation and Visit Champaign County to showcase that.”
Candidates who opt into the program will also receive curated information relevant to their industry, life stage, and interests.
Candidates in all career fields are encouraged to utilize the Community Job Application. Still, a particular emphasis will be placed on fifteen key job functions, including accounting & finance, customer service, marketing & communications, engineering, and more.
This service is free for individuals looking to connect with employers and area recruiters looking to fill jobs. “Our primary goal is to fill jobs with qualified candidates while introducing our community to newcomers looking for an amazing location to live,” said McCrory-McKay.
Champaign County employers wanting to tap into the Community Job Application talent pipeline can contact cwc@champaigncountyedc.org for more information.
