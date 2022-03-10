CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a new experience for youth who are interested in pursuing law enforcement.
Law Enforcement Exploring is a hands-on program open to young men and women who have completed the 8th grade through 20 years old, interested in a career in law enforcement, corrections, or a related field in the criminal justice system.
The program aims to provide young adults with a personal awareness of the criminal justice system through training, practical experiences, competition and other activities. The program looks to promotes personal growth through character development, respect for the rule of law, physical fitness, good citizenship and patriotism.
The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office will host an informational meeting and meet-and-greet for youth and their families to learn more about the Law Enforcement Exploring program on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 6:30pm at ILEAS, 1701 E. Main Street in Urbana.
The program is offered by the Sheriff’s Office through the Boy Scouts of America.
“This is an excellent opportunity for the Sheriff’s Office to engage youth in our community,” stated Sheriff Heuerman. “This program will provide both mentorship and practical experiences to help the participants get an in-depth look at the criminal justice field,” the Sheriff added.
