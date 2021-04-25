CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department mourns the loss of one of their own.
The department announced the passing of firefighter Trevor Herderhost after his battle with cancer.
The department said he died in the early morning hours Sunday.
"Trevor faithfully served the City of Champaign and will be tremendously missed," said the department. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family."
Arrangements for Herderhorst are pending.
