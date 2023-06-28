CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND) - Fitness Premier in Champaign is making sure kids stay active this summer and away from unhealthy habits through bootcamps.
In an effort to cut down on screen time for kiddos this summer, Fitness Premier in Champaign is hosting youth boot camps to get up and active the rest of summer break. Gym owner Joshua Shunke says keeping kids active is crucial for their development of healthy habits at critical ages.
The bootcamps have a mix of physical and mental agility, keeping the kids and teens well rounded in their activities. "We work on stretch and conditioning. We work on agility. We work on hand-eye coordination, things of that nature," Shunke explains. "Things that are just going to help younger kids in their development as they're getting older and going through awkward stages like we've all been through.
Shunke also encourages parents to push their kids into activities they did when they were younger. "Run through a sprinkler," he recommends to kids looking to get off their screens and get outside this summer.
Click here for the gym's website to see more about the youth bootcamps. They are held for 6 weeks, 2 times a week. You can do single day drop-offs. For more information, call the gym or pass by their location in Champaign.
