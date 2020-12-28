CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - Champaign remembers 55 year-old Dominic Smith after passing away in a deadly car crash.
Smith was a Champaign Firefighter. Smith and his wife were involved in a deadly car crash early Saturday morning where both were ejected from the vehicle.
Now, the community is remembering Smith for the husband, father, and firefighter he was. Jason Rector, a coworker and Lieutenant at the Champaign Fire Department says he admired Smith's compassion as a firefighter.
“We had a medical call with an elderly lady and he held her hand for 15 minutes and just talked her through what she was goring through and it was very inspiring for me to watch the love he was displaying and the care for this patient." Rector tells WAND News.
Smith served in the U.S. Army and then enrolled as a volunteer firefighter at his local fire department. He was Chief at Woodland Fire Department in Iroquois County. Then, he went on to serve as a firefighter for the City of Champaign for the past 16 years.
Coworkers say Smith was not just a firefighter, but a fantastic cook. "Dominic was one of the best chefs at the fire department. He would always create these amazing meals."
Smith was known for leaving a smile in every room he entered.
"He will truly be missed, most of all our hearts go out to his family and children. I can't imagine what they’re going through right now."
Smith and his wife are survived by their two children and grandchildren. A Go-Fund Me has been set up to help the Smith family with funeral expenses.
