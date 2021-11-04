CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police announced their interim chief will retire in December.
After more than 20 years of service to the city, Interim Chief of Police Matthew Henson announced he will step down, effective Dec. 16, 2021. He accepted a new job as director of the Coles-Moultrie County Emergency Communication Center (Coles-Moultrie 911).
Champaign City Manager Dorothy Ann David said she will appoint Deputy Chief Tom Petrilli to be in the next interim chief, effective on that retirement date. Petrilli is another 20-year Champaign police veteran and is currently deputy chief of operations.
“I want to commend Chief Henson on his long career in public service and wish him the very best as he embarks on this new opportunity,” said David. “Chief Henson has filled the role of interim police chief exceptionally well, demonstrating his long-standing commitment to our community and the Champaign Police Department. I am extremely appreciative of his contributions to our city. I also want to thank Deputy Chief Petrilli for agreeing to fill the interim chief role while the recruitment of a permanent chief of police is underway. I have the utmost confidence in Chief Petrilli’s ability to lead the men and women of the Champaign Police Department during this period of transition.”
Petrilli, who started working in the Champaign Police Department at the beginning of his law enforcement career in 2001, expressed his excitement to take on this new role in a statement.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this talented department while the search for a new police chief is underway, and I want to thank City Manager Dorothy David for her leadership and trust as I prepare to assume this responsibility," Petrilli said. "Though our department is in a period of transition, the expectations our community has of us remain high, and appropriately so. Our commitment to providing excellent public service and building upon our valued community partnerships will not waver, and I look forward to continuing the city’s important work while supporting the hardworking women and men of this department as the interim chief of police.”
In addition, Henson shared some positive words about his experience in the Champaign Police Department.
“It’s been an honor to serve Champaign for over two decades and to work alongside the tireless, hardworking professionals at the Champaign Police Department and so many in the community who are invested in this city’s success. I want to extend my gratitude to City Manager Dorothy David for her leadership, as well as my appreciation to everyone who has helped guide me throughout my career.”
