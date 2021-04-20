CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign's mayor responded to the murder conviction of Derek Chauvin with a statement calling for unity.
Mayor Deborah Feinen said "justice was served" when Chauvin was convicted on charges of murder and manslaughter for killing George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020. She called the verdict an "important first step" in the healing process for America, but noted actions toward eliminating systemic racism and rebuilding trust in community-police relationships "must continue locally and at the national level."
"I understand that members of our African-American community are especially hurting; they are angry and have little faith in the American justice system that has so often failed them," Feinen said. "I see, feel, and share your anguish over the excessive use of force against people of color and the senseless loss of life.
"Let us take a moment to reflect upon the loss of George Floyd and the many other innocent lives that have been tragically taken through the actions of a few in law enforcement who have abused their authority and betrayed their oaths to protect the public. George Floyd’s death reminds us that we cannot stay silent in times of injustice. We must speak out and act on the values that define us as a community. The concerns and fears that our Black and Brown communities endure every day over the safety of their loved ones is very real. They are tired, sad, angry, and demanding change."
Feinen added the Champaign city council, the city organization and Champaign Police Department are committed to "listening, learning and taking action" to improve public safety services in Champaign. She said the city knows there must be action if justice and equity for everyone is wanted.
"We must stand up for what we know is right," Feinen said. "The jury acted decisively, and as we react to the verdict locally, let us respond in a way that unites us in our common resolve to make meaningful change."
Champaign officials said they will work to keep people safe who exercise First Amendment rights. She asked for the public to remember families who are grieving losing their loved ones and called on everyone to "support one another as we move forward together and begin to heal."
Feinen's full statement is attached to this story as a PDF document.
