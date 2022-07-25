CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The Champaign Police are reimplementing directed patrols under the Strategic Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP), to promote traffic safety and address community concerns about speeding and other moving violations.
Under STEP, officers will be specifically assigned to monitor for ongoing traffic concerns throughout Champaign, and to directly intervene when unsafe behavior is identified.
“Our community members and neighborhoods have expressed their concerns about excessive speeding and other traffic violations, and Champaign Police have increased our enforcement efforts to keep everyone safe,” said Chief of Police Timothy T. Tyler. “We are asking our residents and visitors to slow down and to not put yourself or others at risk. Some of our young people are already back in school and I want to remind everyone to slow down in school zones and to watch out for pedestrians, cyclists, and other motorists.”
STEP will implement assigned traffic details coordinated throughout the community through major thoroughfares and neighborhoods.
Assigned enforcement areas will rotate frequently to ensure that traffic concerns are addressed across the entire city.
Police officers will focus on reducing speeding, ensuring compliance with stop signs and traffic signals, and reducing aggressive driving.
The Champaign Police reminds drivers of the following rules of the road:
- Obey posted speed limits, especially in school and construction zones where speeding presents greater dangers.
- Fully stop at all stop signs and yield the right of way to traffic that is not required to stop.
- Put down phones and other devices that can distract the attention of the driver.
- All passengers should buckle their seatbelts and children should be properly secured in child safety seats.
- Remember that yellow traffic lights warn drivers to slow down and prepare to stop.
- Fully stop at all red traffic lights.
- Do not pass other vehicles in no-passing zones, which is indicated with two yellow stripes on the pavement.
- Pull over and yield to all first responder vehicles operating with flashing lights and/or sirens.
- Report incidents of aggressive driving to the Champaign Police Department at 217-333-8911.
Residents who would like to request a traffic detail in their area of the community should contact the Champaign Police Department by calling 217-351-4545 or emailing police@champaignil.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.