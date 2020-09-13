CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A local teen set up free online courses for elementary school students.
Sophia Libman is a high school freshman who wanted to help students and parents struggling to adapt to remote learning. She told WAND News, "I wanted to find something that was safe, fun and educational for the children to do from home."
Sophia is usually very busy in the school year, going from different sport practices to volunteering. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced her and those her age indoors.
"I know a lot of parents are struggling," she said, so Sophia set out find a way to help students like her have something to do after school.
Sophia founded X-Time, a space dedicated to a series of online courses ranging from gymnastics to creative writing. Sophia reaches out to local businesses and asks them if they can teach an online course in a specific topic.
Elementary schools students can view all the classes offered and sign up online at X-time.org. X-Time participant and 2nd grader Madison Jones says she is excited about the creative writing class.
"[One class] has a local author because actually we read a book that she made, so that also another cool thing." - Madison says.
Sophia connects students with different professionals in different fields, like local author Alice Mcginty for one of the writing classes.
Sophia hopes to keep these online classes going for the rest of the year and expand it to middle and high school students. She said she wants X-Time to be a fun and educational experience for students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.